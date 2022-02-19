Charlene Ruth Urschel Hoch, 85, of Fort Wayne, entered heaven on Feb. 14, 2022 in Fort Wayne.

Charlene was born on July 1, 1936, in Huntington County, the daughter of Howard D. and E. Lorene (Aldridge) Urschel, and graduated from Bippus High School in Huntington County in 1954. Shortly after, she was united in marriage to Floyd R. Hoch on June 6, 1954 and together they raised six children. She worked and retired from Brotherhood Mutual Insurance Company and was also an active member of First Christian Union Church, before attending Anthony Wayne First Church of God later in her life.

Charlene was an avid Cubs fan and she never missed a chance to root for her “Cubbies” or object to a disappointing trade. She loved to travel and, together, she and Floyd had the opportunity to see and experience different locations all over the world. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother, who always seemed to know your favorite things and never missed an opportunity to offer ice cream. Charlene was happiest spending time around the table playing games with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her competitive spirit and warm laughter when she won a hand or game, or sent you back “home” when playing aggravation will be greatly missed, but live on through those that survive her.

She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Floyd R. Hoch; daughter, Barbara (Joe) Langel of Bluffton; daughter, Beth (Dan) Ackermann of Zanesville; son, David (Deb) Hoch of Fort Wayne; son, Douglas (Kellie) Hoch of Brooksville, Fla.; son, Donald (Kim) Hoch of Fort Wayne; daughter-in-law, Jill Truman-Hoch of South Lebanon, Ohio; in addition to 12 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Howard D. Hoch; and sister, Janet Sands.

At Charlene’s request, a private service will be held at a later date at Calvary Cemetery in Bippus.

Memorials may be made in Charlene’s memory to the Anthony Wayne First Church of God or One Mission Society.

Please sign the online guest book at www.baileylove.com

Bailey-Love Mortuary is honored to serve the family of Charlene Ruth Hoch.