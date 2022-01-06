City of Bluffton Wastewater System Improvements

Preliminary Engineering Report (PER) to obtain assistance from the Wastewater State Revolving Fund (WWSRF) Loan Program

The City of Bluffton will hold a Public Hearing at 6:00 pm on January 18th, 2022 during its regular scheduled City Council Meeting at the Bluffton City Hall, 128 E Market St, Bluffton, Indiana 46714. The City of Bluffton’s engineering consultant DLZ Indiana, LLC will present the recommended upgrades to the City of Bluffton’s wastewater infrastructure, which will include improvements to the wastewater collection system and wastewater treatment plant as described in the PER. The project will be funded through a WWSRF loan.

At this hearing, there will be the opportunity for questions and comments from the public. Participation is welcomed and encouraged. If special assistance is required at the meeting, please contact the City Hall at (260) 824-0612. Copies of the PER are available for public viewing at the City Hall starting January 7, 2022 (at least 10 days prior to the Public Hearing) through January 24th, 2022 (at least 5 days following the Public Hearing). Written comments regarding this project should be sent to (Jon Oman) at 128 E Market St, Bluffton, Indiana 46714, prior to January 18th, 2022, or contacting the City of Bluffton at 260-824-0612.

nb 1/6

hspaxlp