Donald K. “Don” Kiefer, 71, of Bluffton, passed away Thursday morning, Jan. 20, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.

He was born Oct. 10, 1950, in Bluffton, to Woodrow W. Kiefer and Lucille Maddux Kiefer. Don graduated from Bluffton High School with the class of 1969, and went to Golden Valley Lutheran College, where he received a scholarship to play college football.

He worked for many years at Mix Mill and A.T. Ferrell in Bluffton, drove for the Bluffton-Harrison Metropolitan School District, and also worked for Wabash Electric.

Don loved to fish and hunt. He passed on this passion to his sons and grandchildren. Don was very active in the Wells County 4-H BB Gun & Rifle Club, where he had served as an instructor since the mid-1980s. He also coached youth sports for many years.

On Sept. 16, 1972, Don and Linda S. Archbold were married at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Uniondale, where Don was a longtime member.

Survivors include his wife of almost 50 years, Linda of Bluffton, and two sons, Eric (Angela) Kiefer of Bluffton and Kirk (Elizabeth) Kiefer of Corning, Ohio. He was a loving grandfather known as “PaPaw” to three grandchildren, Alyssa, Kayla, and Kole Kiefer.

Don is also survived by a sister, Celia Kiefer of Bluffton, and two brothers, Rex Kiefer and Tom (LaVerne) Kiefer, both of California; two sisters-in-law; Marilyn Kiefer and Rita Kiefer; and a brother-in-law, Hargis Sizemore.

He is preceded in death by his parents and three siblings, Fred Kiefer, Ronald Kiefer, and Nina Sizemore.

A service to celebrate Don’s life will take place at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. You can view the service from the comfort of your home with a Zoom meeting. You can log on after 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday and use the Zoom I.D. 856 6794 4880.

The family prefers memorials be made in Don’s memory to the Wells County 4-H BB Gun & Rifle Club instead of sending flowers or gifts. Donations can be mailed to the funeral home.

Don's arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton.