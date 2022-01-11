Billy D. “Bill” Michael, 83, of Bluffton, died at his home Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022.

He was born July 28, 1938, in Eaton, Ind., to Philip Fay Michael and Gladys Irene Knox Michael. He married Sharon J. Young May 15, 1971, at the Geneva High Street Methodist Church. His wife survives in Bluffton.

Additional survivors include two sons, William “Chub” Michae of Pennville and Charles Allen Michael of Bluffton; a daughter, Brenda Sue (Monte) Melick of Geneva; eight grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren; a brother, Tom Michael of Albansy, Ind.; and a sister, Judy (Bill) Smith of Montpelier.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Beverly Sue Hollar.

There will be a private family visitation.

A graveside service to celebrate Bill’s life has been scheduled for 3 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14, at the Pennville I.O.O.F. Cemetery.

Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences: www.glancyfuneralhomes.com