Home Sports High School Calendar 08-05-2026 High School Calendar 08-05-2026 August 5, 2026 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp WEDNESDAY, Aug. 5 GIRLS’ GOLF: Bluffton, Norwell, Southern Wells at South Adams Invitational, 9 a.m. THURSDAY, Aug. 6 No events scheduled. FRIDAY, Aug. 7 No events scheduled. SATURDAY, Aug. 8 No events scheduled…. Membership Required You must be a member to access this content. View Membership Levels Already a member? Log in here RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Sports Green Valley Golf results Sports Jets win by 2 strokes over the Knights, Tigers 5th at Bellmont golf invite to start sports season Sports Five things to keep tabs on this fall in county sports