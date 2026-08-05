Home Sports Green Valley Golf results Green Valley Golf results August 5, 2026 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Steve Folk, Ken Lewis, Dick Chrispen and Ron Bleins were on the winning team in this week’s Green Valley Golf League. The group played a Florida Scramble. Shayne Smith was the closest to the pin and Crispen had the longest putt…. Membership Required You must be a member to access this content. View Membership Levels Already a member? Log in here RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Sports High School Calendar 08-05-2026 Sports Jets win by 2 strokes over the Knights, Tigers 5th at Bellmont golf invite to start sports season Sports Five things to keep tabs on this fall in county sports