Richard “Rick” A. Springer, 74, of rural Bluffton, passed away Saturday morning, July 18, 2026, at Stillwater Hospice Home in Fort Wayne.

Rick was born in Fort Wayne on Aug. 31, 1951, to Clyde and Helen (Miller) Springer. He married Cathy S. Haneline in Kingsland on April 9, 1984; she survives.

In addition to his wife, Rick is survived by a daughter, Kristy Springer of Bluffton; a son, Brent (Lainey) Springer of Poneto; and a brother, Rex (Brenda) Springer. Rick was preceded in death by his parents.

In accordance with Rick’s wishes, there will be no public services. Goodwin – Harnish Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Bluffton has been entrusted with the arrangements.