David “Dave” Patrick Gruss, 68, of Fort Wayne, passed on July 14, 2026.

He was born July 19, 1957, in Decatur, the son of the late Donald and Frances (Miller) Gruss. Dave was a route salesman for Pepsi for 20 years. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and a devoted member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. Dave enjoyed farming, camping, riding horses and spending time with his grandchildren.

He is survived by his children, David “Davy” (Sara) Gruss, Tricia (Joe) Meyers and Daniel “Danny” Gruss; grandchildren, Molly, Quinn, Elleana, Lily and Rosalia; and his siblings, Vickie Kidwell, Karen (Tsanyen) Yang, Gregory (Patty) Gruss, Joseph (Julie) Gruss, Barbara (Shayne) Compton, Steven (Amy) Gruss and Tonia (Brian) Mahoney. Dave was also preceded in passing by his sister, Therese Gruss.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 21, 2026 at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 14623 Bluffton Road, Yoder, with visitation one hour prior. Visitation will also be held from 5 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday, July 20, 2026 at Elzey Patterson Rodak Funeral Home, 120 West Mill Street, Ossian, with a Rosary Service beginning at 4:30 p.m. Burial to follow the Mass in the church cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to Catholic Charities. Condolences can be left online at www.elzey-patterson-rodak.com.