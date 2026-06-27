Alcohol & Tobacco Commission

LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The Alcohol Beverage Board of Wells County, will hold a public hearing at 9:00 am on July 07, 2026 at the Carnegie Annex Building, Meeting Room,, 223 W. Washington Street in the city of Bluffton, to investigate the propriety of holding an alcoholic beverage permit by the applicants listed herein.

To watch the hearing, visit https://www.in.gov/atc/public‑meetings/local‑board‑hearings

Appointed Board Members:

3 Tony Garton 01/10/2013

1 Adia Yergler 01/18/2025

2 Ronald C Blevins 04/01/2024

Members serve for one year and until a successor is appointed and qualified.

Board member one is appointed by the county commissioners.

Board member two is appointed by the largest city or town’s executive.

RR9003808 Beer Wine & Liquor ‑ Restaurant (210) RENEWAL

Art’s Stag Bar Inc 205 W. Market St. Bluffton IN

D/B/A UNIQUE BLUE BAR AND GRILL

Chelsea Nicole Beer 503 Line St Decatur, President

RR9036233 Beer Wine & Liquor ‑ Restaurant (210) RENEWAL

75 Bourbon LLC 123 S Johnston Street Bluffton IN

D/B/A The Hideaway Beer + Bourbon

RR9037402 Beer Wine & Liquor ‑ Restaurant (210) RENEWAL

Barnes Enterprises LLC 710 S. Jefferson St Ossian IN

D/B/A Tipsy Ditch Bar & Grill

RR9040312 Beer & Wine Retailer ‑ Restaurant RENEWAL

The Parlor City Brewing Company, LLC 212 W. Market St. Bluffton IN

D/B/A The Parlor City Brewing Company

Christopher Jan‑Michael Bryant 212 West Market St Apt 1 Bluffton, President

nb 6/27