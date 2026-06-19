Home Sports Class 2A state championship preview: A pitcher’s duel Class 2A state championship preview: A pitcher’s duel June 19, 2026 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp The big day is here … Membership Required You must be a member to access this content. View Membership Levels Already a member? Log in here RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Sports How one phrase led the Bluffton Tigers’ baseball program to the state finals RSS Prible selected as Indiana’s Chamber Executive of the Year RSS Organizers looking for support for proposed veterans memorial