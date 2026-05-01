STATE OF INDIANA )

)SS:

COUNTY OF Wells )

IN THE Wells CIRCUIT COURT

CAUSE NO.

90C01-2604-MI-000012

IN RE THE NAME CHANGE OF: )

Deeann Sizemore Everidge )

Petitioner )

NOTICE OF PETITION FOR

CHANGE OF NAME

Deeann Sizemore Everidge, whose mailing address is: 11106 N 300 W-90, Markle, Indiana 46770, and if different, my residence address is, in the Wells County, Indiana, hereby gives notice that Deeann Sizemore Everidge has filed a petition in the Wells Court requesting that her name be changed to Deeann Everidge.

Notice is further given that the hearing will be held on said Petition on JULY 10, 2026, at 8:30 a.m.

Petitioner

4/21/2026

Kenton W. Kiracofe

Judicial Officer

nb 5/1, 5/8, 5/15