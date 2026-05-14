NOTICE OF HEARING FOR AREA PLAN COMMISSION 5/8/26

Notice is hereby given that the AREA PLAN COMMISSION will hold a Public Hearing in Conference Room 105 in the Wells Carnegie Government Annex, 223 W. Washington St., in the City of Bluffton, IN at 7:00 o’clock P.M. on the 11th day of June, 2026, for the purpose of reviewing and hearing comments on the petition(s) listed below.

1. Request of RTT Investments LLC, 9138 Bluffton Rd., Ft. Wayne, IN 46809 for the purpose of a Rezoning.

Current Zoning: R-1

Proposed Rezoning: 8.627 acres to R-3 & 1.118 acres to B-3

Common Location: The subject property is located at 2905 N Main St., Bluffton, Indiana. 46714

Brief Legal: The subject property is described as 9.745 acres located in NW/4 22-27N-12E in Lancaster Township of Wells County.

2. Request of RTT Investments LLC, 9138 Bluffton Rd., Ft. Wayne, IN 46809 for the purpose of a Development Plan.

Current Zoning: R-1 (Proposed R-3 & B-3)

Proposed Development Plan: Proposed 7-building apartment complex (192 units), a 4,000 sq ft Clubhouse, and an 8,500 sq ft Commercial Retail Building.

Common Location: The subject property is located at 2905 N Main St., Bluffton, Indiana. 46714

Brief Legal: The subject property is described as 9.745 acres located in NW/4 22-27N-12E in Lancaster Township of Wells County.

3. Request of Wells County Area Plan Commission, 223 W Washington St., Room 211, Bluffton, IN 46714 for the purpose of a Wells County Master Plan Adoption.

The plan is available for review in the office and on the Wells County Area Plan Commission website. https://wellscounty.org/area-planning-commission

Effected Jurisdictions: Countywide, Rural Areas, City of Bluffton, Town of Ossian, Town of Poneto, Town of Uniondale, Town of Vera Cruz

Wells County Area Plan Commission Members and Staff:

Tyson Brooks – Wells County Commissioner Appointment #1 (Alternate – Jeff Stringer) – Term: 1/1/2026-12/31/2026

Tim Rohr – Wells County Commissioner Appointment #2 (Alternate – Blake Gerber) – Term: 1/1/2026-12/31/2026

Vicki Andrews – Wells County Council Appointment (Alternate – Scott Elzey) – Term: 1/1/2025-12/31/2028

Bill Horan – Wells County Extension Agent for Agriculture Appointment (No Alternate) – Term: Virtue of Office

Jarrod Hahn – Wells County Surveyor (No Alternate) – Term: Virtue of Office

Rick Elwell – Bluffton Common Council Appointment (Alternate – Blake Fiechter) – Term: 1/1/2026-12/31/2026

Glen Werling – Ossian Town Board Appointment (Alternate – Melissa Woodworth) – Term: 1/1/2026-12/31/2028

Michael Karafin – Poneto Town Board Appointment (Alternate – Paul Miller) – Term: 7/14/2025-12/31/2026

Geoff Lance – Uniondale Town Board Appointment (Alternate – Vacant) – Term: 1/1/2025-12/31/2027

Harry Baumgartner, Jr. – Vera Cruz Town Board Appointment (Alternate – Thomas Mulkey) – Term: 1/1/2026-12/31/2026

John Schuhmacher – Zanesville Town Board Appointment (Alternate – Barbara O’Connor) Term: 1/1/2025-12/31/2026

Michael Lautzenheiser, Jr. – Wells County Area Plan Commission – Term: Virtue of Office

Suzie Gentis – Wells County Area Plan Commission – Term: Virtue of Office

Tracey Ulmer – Wells County Area Plan Commission – Term: Virtue of Office

Tim Sipe – Attorney – Wells County Area Plan Commission – Term: 1/1/2026-12/31/2026

Dated this 8th day of May, 2026

WELLS COUNTY AREA

PLAN COMMISSION

Michael Lautzenheiser, Jr.,

Director

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