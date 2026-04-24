Home Sports NHS leaves five on base in final innings as No. 9 Spartans... NHS leaves five on base in final innings as No. 9 Spartans survive Knights’ late inning pressure April 24, 2026 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Norwell was one… Membership Required You must be a member to access this content. View Membership Levels Already a member? Log in here RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Sports Gehrett walks off Starfires, Tigers hold off rally in 7th RSS Bluffton community garden openswith ribbon cutting RSS Community Corrections Advisory Board questions role with commissioners