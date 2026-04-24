Home Sports Gehrett walks off Starfires, Tigers hold off rally in 7th Gehrett walks off Starfires, Tigers hold off rally in 7th April 24, 2026 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Despite a four… Membership Required You must be a member to access this content. View Membership Levels Already a member? Log in here RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR RSS Wells County Recorder to serve as vice president of AIC’s northeast district Sports Local Sports Roundup: 04-24-2026 Sports NHS leaves five on base in final innings as No. 9 Spartans survive Knights’ late inning pressure