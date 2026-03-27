NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING CONCERNING THE PROPOSED CONTRACT BETWEEN

SOUTHERN WELLS

COMMUNITY SCHOOLS

AND A SUPERINTENDENT

On April 7, 2026, at 5:30 p.m., the Southern Wells Community Schools’ Board of School Trustees will meet at Southern Wells High School media center, 9120 S 300 W, Poneto, IN 46781, Indiana, to discuss and hear from the public support for and objections to the proposed superintendent’s contract, which will be effective from July 1, 2026 to June 30, 2029.

Initially Proposed Contract Details

Annual Base Salary: $100,000; Annual Teacher Retirement Fund Contribution: $3,000; Annual 401(a) Plan Contribution: $5,000; Annual Group Health Insurance Premium Contribution: $21,828; Annual Long Term Disability Premium Contribution: $270; Annual Term Life Premium Insurance Contribution ($100,000 Death Benefit)* : $132; Annual Contribution to health savings account: $5,000 The Superintendent may receive an annual stipend for living in or near the Southern Wells Community, the amount of which varies depending on the living arrangement. The Superintendent receives a raise of $8,000 upon earning his education specialist degree and can receive additional similar raises after three and six years of employment. The school corporation will reimburse the superintendent for the remaining tuition and reasonable fees incurred in earning the education specialist degree, which is anticipated to be received in December 2026.

Indicates that Southern Wells Community Schools’ contribution may be adjusted if the insurance carrier increases the premiums for same level of coverage.

Agreement Length: The proposed contract is for a term of three years. The proposed contract can be canceled by the school board for reasons set out in Indiana statute. By mutual agreement, the superintendent and Southern Wells Schools can cancel the proposed contract at any time.

Work Days: The superintendent receives 20 vacation days and 13 traditionally recognized paid holidays.

Annual Performance Raise: The superintendent will receive an annual salary increase equal to the average percentage increase received by certified teachers. If the superintendent achieves the rating of “Effective” or “Highly Effective.”

Increases: The school shall annually review the superintendent’s performance.

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