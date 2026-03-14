Home Sports EJ Tackett featured in new HBO series “Born to Bowl” EJ Tackett featured in new HBO series “Born to Bowl” March 14, 2026 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Wells County-based EJ … Membership Required You must be a member to access this content. View Membership Levels Already a member? Log in here RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR RSS High winds cause damage, power outages across Wells County Sports 5th-8th grade boys’ basketball league three-way tie Sports Bertsch inks with Indiana Wesleyan for tack and field