NOTICE OF A PUBLIC HEARING ON

PROPOSED RATES AND CHARGES

Property owners, ratepayers and other interested parties in or served or to be served by the waterworks of the City of Bluffton, Indiana (“City”) are hereby notified that Ordinance No. 1675 establishing rates and charges for the waterworks of the City (“Rate Ordinance”), was introduced at a meeting of the Common Council held on December 2, 2025. At a meeting of the Common Council to be held at 5:30 p.m. on December 16, 2025 in the Common Council Chambers at City Hall, 128 E. Market St., Bluffton, Indiana, there will be a public hearing on the matter of the rates and charges and consideration of adoption of the Rate Ordinance which provides as follows:

Title 13, Chapter 8, Section 030 of the Code of Ordinances of Bluffton, Indiana, as in effect on the date of the adoption of this Ordinance, is hereby repealed and replaced and shall after the effective date of this Ordinance read as set forth as follows:

13.08.030 Rates

There shall be and there are hereby established for the use of and the service rendered by Bluffton Utilities Water Department the following rates and charges, based on the use of water supplied by said waterworks system:

Rates Per 100 cu. ft.

Added to Monthly Minimum

Metered Rates Per Month Phase I (1) Phase II (2) Phase III (3) Phase IV (4)

First 200 cu. ft. over minimum

usage allowed $8.34 $8.92 $9.54 $10.21

Next 800 cu. ft. 6.39 6.84 7.32 7.83

Next 5,000 cu. ft. 4.89 5.23 5.60 5.99

Next 14,000 cu. ft. 3.36 3.60 3.85 4.12

Over 20,000 cu. ft. 2.67 2.86 3.06 3.27

Minimum Monthly Charge

Each user shall pay a minimum monthly charge in accordance with the following applicable size of meter installed, for which the user will be entitled to the quantity of water set out of the above schedule of rates.

Per Month

Meter Size Cu. Ft. Allowed Phase I (1) Phase II (2) Phase III (3) Phase IV (4)

5/8” and 3/4” 200 $16.68 $17.84 $19.08 $20.42

1” 342 25.75 27.55 29.47 31.54

1 ¼” and 1 ½” 553 39.24 41.99 44.92 48.06

2” 749 51.76 55.39 59.27 63.41

3” 1,206 77.87 83.33 89.18 95.40

4” 1,730 103.50 110.74 118.52 126.79

6” 2,792 155.43 166.28 177.99 190.40

Public Fire Protection

Sprinkling System Per Month

Phase I (1) Phase II (2) Phase III (3) Phase IV (4)

5/8” line $5.50 $5.89 $6.30 $6.74

3/4” line 8.25 8.83 9.45 10.11

1” line 13.75 14.71 15.74 16.84

1 1/2” line 27.51 29.44 31.50 33.71

2” line 44.01 47.09 50.39 53.92

3” line 82.51 88.29 94.47 101.08

4” line 137.52 147.15 157.45 168.47

6” line 275.03 294.28 314.88 336.92

Private Fire Protection

Sprinkling System Per Month

Phase I (1) Phase II (2) Phase III (3) Phase IV (4)

1 ½” line $51.90 $55.53 $59.42 $63.58

2” line 68.98 73.81 78.98 84.51

3” line 95.20 101.86 108.99 116.62

4” line 112.53 120.41 128.84 137.86

6” line 181.80 194.53 208.15 222.72

8” line 226.83 242.71 259.70 277.88

10” line 281.13 300.81 321.87 344.40

12” line 404.77 433.10 463.42 495.86

For Each hydrant per annum $687.82 $735.97 787.49 $842.61

(1) Phase I effective upon adoption.

(2) Phase II effective April 1, 2026.

(3) Phase III effective October 1, 2026.

(4) Phase IV effective April 1, 2027.

Non-Recurring Charges:

All nonrecurring charges set forth in Chapter 13.16 of the City’s Code of Ordinances shall apply to the Customers of the City’s Water Utility.

At such hearing and prior to final adoption of the Rate Ordinance all interested parties may appear and be heard. A copy of the Rate Ordinance may be examined at the office of the Clerk-Treasurer.

Dated December __ 2025.

/s/ Bri Lautzenheiser, Clerk-Treasurer

nb 12/5

hspaxlp