Patrick Ryan Long, 48, of Montpelier, passed away on Thursday afternoon, Dec. 11, 2025, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.

Pat was born on June 17, 1977, in Huntington to Fred Long and Karen (Enyeart) Frees. He completed his GED at Josiah White’s in Wabash. He grew up in Warren and attended Hillcrest Church of the Nazarene. He was a skilled heavy equipment operator, specializing in underground utilities. He owned and operated his own tree and lawn service company while he was living in Florida. Pat enjoyed golfing, fishing and watching his children’s sporting events, but above all, he especially enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren.

Pat and his wife, Richelle (Gill) Long have been together since November 2002 and got married on Nov. 11, 2017.

Survivors include his wife, Richelle Long of Montpelier, his children; Malyssa Long of Elkhart, MaKenna Long of Bluffton, Peyton Long and Eli Long, both of Montpelier; and a grandson, Deakon Drake of Elkhart. He is also survived by a special bonus daughter, Cinthya Alvarez and a special bonus grandson, Angel Alvarez, both of Ocala, Florida. He is survived by his mother, Karen (Jerry) Frees of Warren, a brother, Eric (Cory) Long of Shelbyville, and a sister, Adrienne Long of Fort Wayne, along with several nieces and nephews.

He is also survived by his in-laws, Jamie (Lisa) Gill of Delta, Ohio, and Cheri (Jim) Hall of Bluffton.

He is preceded in death by his father, Fred Long, his maternal grandparents, Donna Hoke and Harry Enyeart, his paternal grandparents, John and Virginia Long, and his grandfather-in-law, Clyde Harris.

Visitation will be held from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton and for one hour prior to the service at the church.

Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 15, 2025, at Hillcrest Church of the Nazarene in Warren with Pastor Jamie Gill, Pat’s father-in-law, and Sonny Bloom officiating.

Memorials may be made in Pat’s memory to the Patrick Long Trade School Scholarship Fund and directed to the funeral home.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can share online condolences with the family at www.thomarich.com.