80C01-2510-ES-000078

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

AND NOTICE OF HEARING

(Supervised Administration)

IN THE TIPTON CIRCUIT COURT OF TIPTON COUNTY, INDIANA.

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF WILLIAM R. MILLER, DECEASED.

Notice is hereby given that David A. Cox was on October 22, 2025, appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of William R. Miller, Deceased.

All persons having claims against said estate, whether or not now due, must file the same in said court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or said claims will be forever barred. The estate is believed to be insolvent, and an insolvent estate may be summarily closed after expiration of the claims period.

Notice of hearing is hereby given to Pam Stookey, Mary Cowan, Stephanie Shepherd, Jenny Seats, Rick Miller, Charles Miller, William R. Miller, Jennifer Brewster, Laura Osborn, and to all other heirs and descendants of William R. Miller, known or unknown, that on the 29th day of January, 2026, at 10:00 A.M., in the Tipton Circuit Court, Tipton County, Indiana, the Motion by the Personal Representative for a Deed in Lieu of Foreclosure or Sale will, if not withdrawn, come up for action regarding the real estate commonly known as 719 S Morgan St, Bluffton, Wells County, Indiana, more fully described as:

BEING A PART OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF SECTION FOUR (4), TOWNSHIP TWNETY-SIX (26) NORTH, RANGE TWELVE (12) EAST, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: COMMENCING AT A POINT ONE HUNDRED AND SIXTY-FOUR (164) FEET SOUTH OF THE INTERSECTION OF THE EAST LINE OF MORGAN STREET IN THE CITY OF BLUFFTON WITH THE SOUTH LINE OF OHIO STREET, THENCE SOUTH ON THE EXTENSION ON THE EAST LINE OF MORGAN STREET FIFTY (50) FEET, THENCE EAST PARALLEL WITH OHIO STREET ONE HUNDRED AND FORTY (140) FEET, THENCE NORTH PARALLEL WITH THE EAST LINE OF MORGAN STREET FIFTY (50) FEET, THENCE WEST PARALLEL WITH OHIO STREET ONE HUNDRED AND FOURTY (140) FEET TO THE PLACE OF BEGINNING.

Any objections to the Motion for Deed in Lieu of Foreclosure or Sale stating why said Motion should not be approved must be filed in writing on or before said date and time.

Dated at Tipton, Indiana, this October 22nd, 2025.

Christy Crawford

Clerk, Tipton Circuit Court

Courthouse, 101 E Jefferson

Tipton, IN 46072

David T. Baird (14763-34)

BAYLIFF, HARRIGAN, CORD, MAUGANS & COX, PC

319 North Main Street

Post Office Box 2249

Kokomo, Indiana 46904-2249

Telephone: (765) 459-3941

Facsimile: (765) 459-3974

Attorneys for the Estate

nb 10/28, 11/4, 11/12

hspaxlp