REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL

RFP for Bluffton Senior Apartments, located at West Dustman Road, Bluffton, IN and Bluffton Family Townhomes, located at West Central Ave, Bluffton, IN.

BIDS DUE: November 20, 2025, at 2:00 pm

PRE-BID MEETING will be held on site on November 11, 2025, at 10:00 am.

PLANS: Hard Copies of plans available upon request and at subcontractor’s expense from Complete Printing Service (www.completeprintingservice.com), 260-724-3722 OR for a link contact Linda at Lstache@gormanusa.com.

Contact Info: Linda Stache, Gorman & Company, Phone: 608-835-5177, Fax: 608-835-3667

CERTIFICATIONS: MBE / WBE / DBE / VOSB / SDVOSB

nb 10/27, 11/3, 11/10, 11/17

hspaxlp