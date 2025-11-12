Karol Kay Stewart, 86, of Bluffton, died Nov. 9, 2025, at the Chateau Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Fort Wayne.

Karol was born to the late Kenneth and Jennifer (Ale) Williams on Nov. 19, 1938, in Wells County. She married Mack Stewart in Poneto on Dec. 13, 1958. Mack preceded her in death on Jan. 3, 2013.

Her world and circle were small, but her presence and love were large for those who spent time with her. She is remembered for her fierce imagination, gentle kindness and love for animals.

As she raised her family, she created a house where all of the neighborhood kids were always welcome, and she would feed them all. She was uniquely herself and did things her own way, only ever listening to her daughter. Her granddaughter remembers how she would never say “no” and made the world a magical place of “yes.”

Karol is survived by her daughter Robin (Randy) McCorkle of Bluffton; two sons, Cary (Judy) Stewart and Cory Stewart, both of Bluffton; grandchildren, Chelsie Zuccollo, Mack Stewart and Erin Blair; and five great-grandchildren.

There will be no public service. Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton has been entrusted with the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you perform an act of kindness in Karol’s memory.

Online condolences may be shared at www.goodwincaleharnish.com.