Home E-Edition Monday, August 4, 2025 Monday, August 4, 2025 August 4, 2025 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Today’s news: Community pool closes 52nd year; Upcoming events at the CAC; Lehman, Sweet receive committee appointments; and more … If you are having difficulty with the e-edition below, Click (touch) here to open as a PDF…. Membership Required You must be a member to access this content. View Membership Levels Already a member? Log in here RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR E-Edition Saturday, August 2, 2025 E-Edition Entertainment Guide: August 2 – August 8 E-Edition Friday, August 1, 2025