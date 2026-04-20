Today’s news: A run for Earth; Raider girls place first at Randolph Southern Invite; Fish fry to be held at Liberty Center Community Church on April 23; … If you are having difficulty with the e-edition below, Click (touch) here to open as a PDF….

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