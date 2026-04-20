Home E-Edition Monday, April 20, 2026 Monday, April 20, 2026 April 20, 2026 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Today’s news: A run for Earth; Raider girls place first at Randolph Southern Invite; Fish fry to be held at Liberty Center Community Church on April 23; … If you are having difficulty with the e-edition below, Click (touch) here to open as a PDF…. Membership Required You must be a member to access this content. View Membership Levels Already a member? Log in here RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR E-Edition Saturday, April 18, 2026 E-Edition Entertainment Guide: 04-18-2026 E-Edition Friday, April 17, 2026