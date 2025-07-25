NOTICE OF INTENT

PUBLIC NOTICE

Ace Builders, Inc., 154 Market Street, Nappanee, IN 46550 is submitting Notice of Intent to the Indiana Department of Environmental Management, Office of Water Quality, of intent to comply with the requirements of the Construction Stormwater General Permit for Storm Water Discharge associated with Construction Activity at the southeast corner of the N Tracy St & E Logan St (US-224) intersection, Auburn, IN 46706, for construction of a retail facility. The address of the site is 265 N Tracy St, Markle, IN 46770. Runoff will be detained in on-site underground detention facilities, and outlets to the county storm sewer system that is west of the development’s property, within the right-of-way. The ultimate receiving water is the Wabash River. Questions or comments regarding this project should be directed to: Pete Yoder with Ace Builders, Inc. at 574-773-5959.

nb 7/25

