NOTICE OF DETERMINATION

Pursuant to Indiana Code § 6-1.1-20-5, notice is hereby given that the Board of School Trustees of the Southern Wells Community Schools has preliminarily determined to enter into a lease agreement and issue bonds in the aggregate principal amount of $6,600,000 to fund the renovation of and improvements to Southern Wells Elementary School and Southern Wells Junior/Senior High School, including the construction of a multi-purpose activity center, deferred maintenance improvements, site improvements, and purchase of equipment, technology and vehicles.

Dated: June 25, 2025

/s/ Secretary,

Board of School Trustees

Southern Wells

Community Schools

nb 6/25, 7/2

hspaxlp