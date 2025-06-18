NOTICE TO TAXPAYERS OF ADDITIONAL APPROPRIATIONS

Notice is hereby given the taxpayers of Wells County, Indiana, that the County Council of said County, will meet at the Courthouse Annex in Bluffton, Indiana at 7:00 O’clock p.m. on Tuesday, the 8th day of July 2025, to consider the following additional appropriations more than the budget for the current year.

CIRCUIT COURT

Jurors

(1000-30413-000-0232) $20,000.00

Psychiatric Services

(1000-31003-000-0232) $5,000.00

EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT

Office Supplies

(1000-20100-000-9602) $1,600.00

Gas & Oil & Lube

(1000-20202-000-9602) $2,500.00

Travel, Lodging & Conf Fees

(1000-30400-000-9602) $2,500.00

Repairs & Maintenance

(1000-30404-000-9602) $1,500.00

LIT – CORRECTION/REHAB FACILITY

Jail Improvements

(1233-40906-000-0000) $80,750.00

DRUG FREE COMMUNITY

Other Services

(1148-30206-000-0000) $5,183.45

Treatment

(1148-31005-000-0000) $5,183.47

Education/Prevention

(1148-31103-000-0000) $5,183.47

Judicial

(1148-31205-000-0000) $5,183.47

WELLS COUNTY CASA GRANT

Misc Charges or Services

(9115-32200-000-0000) $2,545.65

