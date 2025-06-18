NOTICE TO TAXPAYERS OF ADDITIONAL APPROPRIATIONS
Notice is hereby given the taxpayers of Wells County, Indiana, that the County Council of said County, will meet at the Courthouse Annex in Bluffton, Indiana at 7:00 O’clock p.m. on Tuesday, the 8th day of July 2025, to consider the following additional appropriations more than the budget for the current year.
CIRCUIT COURT
Jurors
(1000-30413-000-0232) $20,000.00
Psychiatric Services
(1000-31003-000-0232) $5,000.00
EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT
Office Supplies
(1000-20100-000-9602) $1,600.00
Gas & Oil & Lube
(1000-20202-000-9602) $2,500.00
Travel, Lodging & Conf Fees
(1000-30400-000-9602) $2,500.00
Repairs & Maintenance
(1000-30404-000-9602) $1,500.00
LIT – CORRECTION/REHAB FACILITY
Jail Improvements
(1233-40906-000-0000) $80,750.00
DRUG FREE COMMUNITY
Other Services
(1148-30206-000-0000) $5,183.45
Treatment
(1148-31005-000-0000) $5,183.47
Education/Prevention
(1148-31103-000-0000) $5,183.47
Judicial
(1148-31205-000-0000) $5,183.47
WELLS COUNTY CASA GRANT
Misc Charges or Services
(9115-32200-000-0000) $2,545.65
nb 6/18
