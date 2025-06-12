NOTICE OF HEARING FOR AREA PLAN COMMISSION 6/6/2025
Notice is hereby given that the AREA PLAN COMMISSION will hold a Public Hearing in Conference Room 105 in the Wells Carnegie Government Annex, 223 W. Washington St., in the City of Bluffton, IN at 7:00 o’clock P.M. on the 3rd day of July, 2025, for the purpose of reviewing and hearing comments on the petition(s) listed below.
1. Request of Black Gold Ventures Indiana LLC and National E & R Inc, 2829 E SR 124, Bluffton, IN 46714 for the purpose of a General Development Plan.
Current Zoning: B-3
Proposed Development Plan: Proposed Gas Station, Convience Store, and Restaurant Spaces.
Common Location: The subject property is located at 1009 N Main St., Bluffton, Indiana. 46714
Brief Legal: The subject property is described as 1.489 ac SW/4 27-27N-12E in Lancaster Township of Wells County.
2. Request of BAF Investments LLC / Gorman & Company LLC, PO Box 166, Bluffton, IN 46714 for the purpose of a Residential Development Plan.
Current Zoning: R-3
Proposed Development Plan: Proposed Senior Apartment Project and Daycare.
Common Location: The subject property is located at W Dustman Road, Bluffton, Indiana. 46714
Brief Legal: The subject property is described as 5.22 ac NE/4 33-27N-12E in Lancaster Township of Wells County.
3. Request of Almco Steel Products Corporation, 59 N Oak Street Ext., Bluffton, IN 46714 for the purpose of a General Development Plan.
Current Zoning: I-1
Proposed Development Plan: Proposed 59,000 sq ft building with truck docks and driveways
Common Location: The subject property is located at 1115 W Lancaster St., Bluffton, Indiana. 46714
Brief Legal: The subject property is described as 38.82 ac SW/4 33-27N-12E in Lancaster Township of Wells County.
Wells County Area Plan Commission Members and Staff:
Tyson Brooks – Wells County Commissioner Appointment #1 (Alternate – Jeff Stringer) – Term: 1/1/2025-12/31/2025
Tim Rohr – Wells County Commissioner Appointment #2 (Alternate – Blake Gerber) – Term: 1/1/2025-12/31/2025
Vicki Andrews – Wells County Council Appointment (Alternate – Scott Elzey) – Term: 1/1/2025-12/31/2028
Bill Horan – Wells Count Extension Agent for Agriculture Appointment (No Alternate) – Term: Virtue of Office
Jarrod Hahn – Wells County Surveyor (No Alternate) – Term: Virtue of Office
Rick Elwell – Bluffton Common Council Appointment (Alternate – Blake Fiechter) – Term: 1/1/2025-12/31/2026
Melissa Woodworth – Ossian Town Board Appointment (Alternate – Jeff Kemper) – Term: 1/1/2025-12/31/2025
Vacant – Poneto Town Board Appointment (Alternate – Paul Miller) – Term: 1/1/2025-12/31/2025
Geoff Lance – Uniondale Town Board Appointment (Alternate – Erin Kreigh) – Term: 1/1/2025-12/31/2027
Harry Baumgartner, Jr. – Vera Cruz Town Board Appointment (Alternate – Thomas Mulkey) – Term: 1/1/2025-12/31/2025
John Schuhmacher – Zanesville Town Board Appointment (Alternate – Barbara O’Connor) Term: 1/1/2025-12/31/2026
Michael Lautzenheiser, Jr. – Wells County Area Plan Commission – Term: Virtue of Office
Suzie Gentis – Wells County Area Plan Commission – Term: Virtue of Office
Tracey Ulmer – Wells County Area Plan Commission – Term: Virtue of Office
Tim Sipe – Attorney – Wells County Area Plan Commission – Term: 1/1/2025-12/31/2025
Dated this 6th day of June, 2025
WELLS COUNTY AREA
PLAN COMMISSION
Michael Lautzenheiser, Jr.,
Director
oj, nb 6/12
hspaxlp