NOTICE OF HEARING FOR AREA PLAN COMMISSION 6/6/2025

Notice is hereby given that the AREA PLAN COMMISSION will hold a Public Hearing in Conference Room 105 in the Wells Carnegie Government Annex, 223 W. Washington St., in the City of Bluffton, IN at 7:00 o’clock P.M. on the 3rd day of July, 2025, for the purpose of reviewing and hearing comments on the petition(s) listed below.

1. Request of Black Gold Ventures Indiana LLC and National E & R Inc, 2829 E SR 124, Bluffton, IN 46714 for the purpose of a General Development Plan.

Current Zoning: B-3

Proposed Development Plan: Proposed Gas Station, Convience Store, and Restaurant Spaces.

Common Location: The subject property is located at 1009 N Main St., Bluffton, Indiana. 46714

Brief Legal: The subject property is described as 1.489 ac SW/4 27-27N-12E in Lancaster Township of Wells County.

2. Request of BAF Investments LLC / Gorman & Company LLC, PO Box 166, Bluffton, IN 46714 for the purpose of a Residential Development Plan.

Current Zoning: R-3

Proposed Development Plan: Proposed Senior Apartment Project and Daycare.

Common Location: The subject property is located at W Dustman Road, Bluffton, Indiana. 46714

Brief Legal: The subject property is described as 5.22 ac NE/4 33-27N-12E in Lancaster Township of Wells County.

3. Request of Almco Steel Products Corporation, 59 N Oak Street Ext., Bluffton, IN 46714 for the purpose of a General Development Plan.

Current Zoning: I-1

Proposed Development Plan: Proposed 59,000 sq ft building with truck docks and driveways

Common Location: The subject property is located at 1115 W Lancaster St., Bluffton, Indiana. 46714

Brief Legal: The subject property is described as 38.82 ac SW/4 33-27N-12E in Lancaster Township of Wells County.

Wells County Area Plan Commission Members and Staff:

Tyson Brooks – Wells County Commissioner Appointment #1 (Alternate – Jeff Stringer) – Term: 1/1/2025-12/31/2025

Tim Rohr – Wells County Commissioner Appointment #2 (Alternate – Blake Gerber) – Term: 1/1/2025-12/31/2025

Vicki Andrews – Wells County Council Appointment (Alternate – Scott Elzey) – Term: 1/1/2025-12/31/2028

Bill Horan – Wells Count Extension Agent for Agriculture Appointment (No Alternate) – Term: Virtue of Office

Jarrod Hahn – Wells County Surveyor (No Alternate) – Term: Virtue of Office

Rick Elwell – Bluffton Common Council Appointment (Alternate – Blake Fiechter) – Term: 1/1/2025-12/31/2026

Melissa Woodworth – Ossian Town Board Appointment (Alternate – Jeff Kemper) – Term: 1/1/2025-12/31/2025

Vacant – Poneto Town Board Appointment (Alternate – Paul Miller) – Term: 1/1/2025-12/31/2025

Geoff Lance – Uniondale Town Board Appointment (Alternate – Erin Kreigh) – Term: 1/1/2025-12/31/2027

Harry Baumgartner, Jr. – Vera Cruz Town Board Appointment (Alternate – Thomas Mulkey) – Term: 1/1/2025-12/31/2025

John Schuhmacher – Zanesville Town Board Appointment (Alternate – Barbara O’Connor) Term: 1/1/2025-12/31/2026

Michael Lautzenheiser, Jr. – Wells County Area Plan Commission – Term: Virtue of Office

Suzie Gentis – Wells County Area Plan Commission – Term: Virtue of Office

Tracey Ulmer – Wells County Area Plan Commission – Term: Virtue of Office

Tim Sipe – Attorney – Wells County Area Plan Commission – Term: 1/1/2025-12/31/2025

Dated this 6th day of June, 2025

WELLS COUNTY AREA

PLAN COMMISSION

Michael Lautzenheiser, Jr.,

Director

oj, nb 6/12

hspaxlp