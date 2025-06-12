STATE OF INDIANA )

) SS:

COUNTY OF WELLS )

IN THE WELLS

SUPERIOR COURT

CAUSE NO:

90D01-2505-DN-000041

IN RE THE MATTER OF:

Shelly K. Wilson

Petitioner

and

David A. Wilson

Respondent

NOTICE

David A. Wilson, whose whereabouts are unknown, the respondent in the above titled action, is notified that a hearing has been scheduled for 6th day of August, 2025 at 9: 30 Am. in the Wells Superior Court.

If you seek to contest the issue at hand, you must appear at the hearing stated herein. Failure to appear will result in the Court still holding a hearing to determine the request filed and you will lose her right to contest any findings.

Andrew K. Antrim

