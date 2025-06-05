Public Notice

The Town of Ossian, Indiana, (507 N Jefferson St, Ossian, IN 46777) is submitting a Notice of Intent to the Indiana Department of Environmental Management of our intent to comply with the requirements of Construction Stormwater General Permit (CSGP) to discharge storm water from construction activities associated with the CCMG 2025-1 Street Improvements located along Mill Street from Maxine Dr east to the dead end and Lynfield Court from Mill St to Millside Ct in Ossian, Indiana. Runoff from the project site will discharge to the regulated Bunn Tile Drain and Eightmile Creek. Questions or comments should be directed to Crystal Chapman of the Town of Ossian at 260.622.4251.

