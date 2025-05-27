Casey’s General Store

Bluffton, IN

NOTICE OF INTENT

The Casey’s General Store (3305 SE Delaware Ave., Ankeny, IA 50021) is submitting a Notice of Intent to the Indiana Department of Environmental Management of our intent to comply with the requirements of Construction Stormwater General Permit to discharge stormwater from construction activities associated with Casey’s General Store #4586 – Bluffton, IN project located west of the intersection of S. Main Street (SR 1) and Harrison Street (SR 116). Run-off from the project site will discharge to an on-site underground detention basin that outlets to a city storm sewer main. Questions or comments regarding this project should be directed to McBride Dale Clarion, Rob Sweet, on behalf of Casey’s General Store.

McBride Dale Clarion

o/b/o Casey’s General Store

Rob Sweet, Consultant Site

Development Manager

nb 5/27

hspaxlp