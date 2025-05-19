TO THE OWNERS OF THE

WITHIN DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE AND ALL

INTERESTED PARTIES

NOTICE OF SHERIFF’S SALE

By virtue of a certified copy of a decree to me directed from the Clerk of Circuit Court of Wells County, Indiana, in Cause No. 90C01-2410-MF-000023 wherein Fifth Third Bank, N.A. was Plaintiff, and Charleene B. Walla, Christine R. Beck and Goodleap, LLC, were Defendants, requiring me to make the sum as provided for in said Decree with interest and cost, I will expose at public sale to the highest bidder, on the 11th day of June, 2025, at the hour of 1:00 p.m. or as soon thereafter as is possible, at Wells County Courthouse, 102 W Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, the fee simple of the whole body of Real Estate in Wells County, Indiana.

A part of the South Half of the Southeast Quarter of Section 22, Township 25 North, Range 11 East, bounded and described as follows: Commencing at a point 190 feet South of the Northeast corner of said South Half of the Southeast Quarter of said Section 22, and running thence West 11 Rods; thence South 100 feet; thence East 11 Rods; thence North 100 feet to the place of beginning.

More commonly known as: 9814 S 200 W, Poneto, IN 46781

Parcel No. : 90-11-22-400-016.000-001

Together with rents, issues, income, and profits thereof, said sale will be made without relief from valuation or appraisement laws.

Scott A. Hale

35534-64

Doyle & Foutty, P.C.

41 E Washington Street

Suite 400

Indianapolis, IN 46204

Scott Holliday

Sheriff of Wells County

Chester Township

9814 S 200 W,

Poneto, IN 46781

Street Address

The Sheriff’s Department does not warrant the accuracy of the street addressed published herein

NOTICE

DOYLE & FOUTTY, P.C. IS A DEBT COLLECTOR

nb 5/5, 5/12, 5/19

hspaxlp