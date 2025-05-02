STATE OF INDIANA
COUNTY OF WELLS
IN THE WELLS
SUPERIOR COURT
CAUSE NO.
90D01-2501-MF-000002
NEWREZ LLC D/B/A SHELLPOINT MORTGAGE SERVICING
Plaintiff
Vs.
UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW AND DEVISEES OF TIMOTHY K. BYE, DECEASED; LOANPAL, LLC; DUSTIN SCHLOTTER;
Defendants
PRAECIPE FOR SERVICE
BY PUBLICATION
To the Clerk of the Superior Court of Wells:
A Complaint having been filed in the above entitled cause, issuance of Summons by Publication pursuant to the attached affidavit is requested.
/s/ Roy Hong
Roy Hong
Attorney No. 38651-45
Roy Hong
Johnson, Blumberg & Associates, LLC
500 W. Lincoln Hwy., Suite J
Merrillville, IN 46410
Ph. 312-541-9710
Fax 312-541-9711
Indianapleadings@johnsonblumberg.com
JBA# IN 24 8168
NOTICE
JOHNSON, BLUMBERG & ASSOCIATES, LLC IS A DEBT COLLECTOR. THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT, AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
AFFIDAVIT
I, Roy Hong, being of lawful age and being first duly sworn, states:
1. That he is the attorney in the above entitled action.
2. That the names of all known defendants whose residence are unknown are as follows:
UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW AND DEVISEES OF TIMOTHY K. BYE, DECEASED
3. The staff of Johnson, Blumberg & Associates, LLC has made a diligent search to ascertain the residence or whereabouts of defendant but has been unable to discover the defendant’s whereabouts.
I AFFIRM, UNDER THE PENALTIES FOR PERJURY, THAT THE FOREGOING REPRESENTATION ARE TRUE TO THE BEST OF MY KNOWLEDGE, FURTHER, AFFIANT SAYETH NAUGHT.
/s/ Roy Hong
Roy Hong
Attorney at Law
Attorney No. 38651-45
Date: Mar 21, 2025
NOTICE OF SUIT
The State of Indiana to the Defendants above named and any other person who may be concerned.
You are notified that you have been sued in the Court above named.
The nature of the suit against you is:
Complaint on Note and to Foreclose Mortgage on Real Estate against the property described in Exhibit B of the Complaint as set out below:
Legal Description:
PART OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF SECTION 5, TOWNSHIP 25 NORTH, RANGE 11 EAST, CHESTER TOWNSHIP, WELLS COUNTY, INDIANA, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:
STARTING AT THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF SAID SOUTHWEST QUARTER FOUND PER RECORD WITNESS; THENCE SOUTHERLY 952.0 FEET ALONG THE WEST LINE OF SAID SOUTHWEST QUARTER TO THE PLACE OF BEGINNING; THENCE EASTERLY, DEFLECTING LEFT 90 DEGREES 00 MINUTES, 141.43 FEET TO A 5/8” REBAR STAKE; THENCE SOUTHERLY, DEFLECTING RIGHT 90 DEGREES 00 MINUTES, 308.0 FEET PARALLEL WITH THE WEST LINE OF SAID SOUTHWEST QUARTER TO A 5/8” REBAR STAKE; THENCE WESTERLY, DEFLECTING RIGHT 90 DEGREES 00 MINUTES 141.43 FEET TO THE WEST LINE OF SAID SOUTHWEST QUARTER; THENCE
NORTHERLY, DEFLECTING RIGHT 90 DEGREES 00 MINUTES 308.0 FEET ALONG SAID WEST LINE TO THE PLACE OF BEGINNING. CONTAINING 1.00 ACRES, MORE OR LESS.
ALL AS SHOWN BY STOODY ASSOCIATES PROFESSIONAL LAND SURVEYORS ON PLAT OF SURVEY #5409, DATED MARCH 12/14/2002.
More commonly known as 6711 S 500 W, Poneto, Indiana 46781
This summons by publication is specifically directed to the following named defendant:
UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW AND DEVISEES OF TIMOTHY K. BYE, DECEASED
This summons by publication is specifically directed to the following named defendant whose whereabouts is unknown:
UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW AND DEVISEES OF TIMOTHY K. BYE, DECEASED
If you have a claim for relief against the plaintiff arising from the same transaction or occurrence, you must assert it in your written answer or response.
You must answer the Complaint in writing, by you or your attorney, within thirty (30) days after the Third Notice of Suit, and if you fail to do so a judgment by default may be entered against you for the relief demanded by the plaintiff
CLERK’S RETURN ON
SERVICE BY PUBLICATION
I hereby certify that the Notice of Suit entitled “Summons—Service by Publication” was published three (3) times, as prescribed by law, in the__________________, for the City of ________________, County of Wells, Indiana on the following dates:
____________________ respectively.
I further certify that copies of the three said Notices, designated as First, Second and Third Notice of Suit respectively, and the publisher’s affidavit regarding same, are hereto attached and made a part of this return.
I further certify that the newspaper aforesaid met all legal requirements applicable to such publication.
__________________
Clerk of Wells County
By________________
Deputy
nb 4/25, 5/2, 5/9
hspaxlp