STATE OF INDIANA

COUNTY OF WELLS

IN THE WELLS

SUPERIOR COURT

CAUSE NO.

90D01-2501-MF-000002

NEWREZ LLC D/B/A SHELLPOINT MORTGAGE SERVICING

Plaintiff

Vs.

UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW AND DEVISEES OF TIMOTHY K. BYE, DECEASED; LOANPAL, LLC; DUSTIN SCHLOTTER;

Defendants

PRAECIPE FOR SERVICE

BY PUBLICATION

To the Clerk of the Superior Court of Wells:

A Complaint having been filed in the above entitled cause, issuance of Summons by Publication pursuant to the attached affidavit is requested.

/s/ Roy Hong

Roy Hong

Attorney No. 38651-45

Roy Hong

Johnson, Blumberg & Associates, LLC

500 W. Lincoln Hwy., Suite J

Merrillville, IN 46410

Ph. 312-541-9710

Fax 312-541-9711

Indianapleadings@johnsonblumberg.com

JBA# IN 24 8168

NOTICE

JOHNSON, BLUMBERG & ASSOCIATES, LLC IS A DEBT COLLECTOR. THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT, AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

SUMMONS—SERVICE

BY PUBLICATION

AFFIDAVIT

I, Roy Hong, being of lawful age and being first duly sworn, states:

1. That he is the attorney in the above entitled action.

2. That the names of all known defendants whose residence are unknown are as follows:

UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW AND DEVISEES OF TIMOTHY K. BYE, DECEASED

3. The staff of Johnson, Blumberg & Associates, LLC has made a diligent search to ascertain the residence or whereabouts of defendant but has been unable to discover the defendant’s whereabouts.

I AFFIRM, UNDER THE PENALTIES FOR PERJURY, THAT THE FOREGOING REPRESENTATION ARE TRUE TO THE BEST OF MY KNOWLEDGE, FURTHER, AFFIANT SAYETH NAUGHT.

NOTICE OF SUIT

The State of Indiana to the Defendants above named and any other person who may be concerned.

You are notified that you have been sued in the Court above named.

The nature of the suit against you is:

Complaint on Note and to Foreclose Mortgage on Real Estate against the property described in Exhibit B of the Complaint as set out below:

Legal Description:

PART OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF SECTION 5, TOWNSHIP 25 NORTH, RANGE 11 EAST, CHESTER TOWNSHIP, WELLS COUNTY, INDIANA, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

STARTING AT THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF SAID SOUTHWEST QUARTER FOUND PER RECORD WITNESS; THENCE SOUTHERLY 952.0 FEET ALONG THE WEST LINE OF SAID SOUTHWEST QUARTER TO THE PLACE OF BEGINNING; THENCE EASTERLY, DEFLECTING LEFT 90 DEGREES 00 MINUTES, 141.43 FEET TO A 5/8” REBAR STAKE; THENCE SOUTHERLY, DEFLECTING RIGHT 90 DEGREES 00 MINUTES, 308.0 FEET PARALLEL WITH THE WEST LINE OF SAID SOUTHWEST QUARTER TO A 5/8” REBAR STAKE; THENCE WESTERLY, DEFLECTING RIGHT 90 DEGREES 00 MINUTES 141.43 FEET TO THE WEST LINE OF SAID SOUTHWEST QUARTER; THENCE

NORTHERLY, DEFLECTING RIGHT 90 DEGREES 00 MINUTES 308.0 FEET ALONG SAID WEST LINE TO THE PLACE OF BEGINNING. CONTAINING 1.00 ACRES, MORE OR LESS.

ALL AS SHOWN BY STOODY ASSOCIATES PROFESSIONAL LAND SURVEYORS ON PLAT OF SURVEY #5409, DATED MARCH 12/14/2002.

More commonly known as 6711 S 500 W, Poneto, Indiana 46781

This summons by publication is specifically directed to the following named defendant:

UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW AND DEVISEES OF TIMOTHY K. BYE, DECEASED

This summons by publication is specifically directed to the following named defendant whose whereabouts is unknown:

UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW AND DEVISEES OF TIMOTHY K. BYE, DECEASED

If you have a claim for relief against the plaintiff arising from the same transaction or occurrence, you must assert it in your written answer or response.

You must answer the Complaint in writing, by you or your attorney, within thirty (30) days after the Third Notice of Suit, and if you fail to do so a judgment by default may be entered against you for the relief demanded by the plaintiff

CLERK’S RETURN ON

SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

I hereby certify that the Notice of Suit entitled “Summons—Service by Publication” was published three (3) times, as prescribed by law, in the__________________, for the City of ________________, County of Wells, Indiana on the following dates:

____________________ respectively.

I further certify that copies of the three said Notices, designated as First, Second and Third Notice of Suit respectively, and the publisher’s affidavit regarding same, are hereto attached and made a part of this return.

I further certify that the newspaper aforesaid met all legal requirements applicable to such publication.

__________________

Clerk of Wells County

By________________

Deputy

hspaxlp