STATE OF INDIANA )

COUNTY OF WELLS )

IN THE WELLS

CIRCUIT COURT

2025 TERM

TERRY D. KAHN, )

PLAINTIFF )

VS. )

CAUSE NO.

90C01-2504-PL-00005

JOSHUA R. EMRAH AND )

VICTORIA L. EMRAH; )

ANTONIO AGUILAR AND )

CONNIE JACKSON; )

DOUGLAS K. ROBERTS; )

SUZANNE M. ROBERTS; )

WILLIAM J. PARKINSON & )

MARTHA J. PARKINSON; )

J. CONDIT SMITH; )

J. EDWIN CONANT AND )

SALLIE LEE CONANT; )

AND THE UNKNOWN SPOUSE, )

WIDOW OR WIDOWER, )

AND/OR THE UNKNOWN )

CHILDREN, DESCENDANTS, )

HEIRS, REPRESENTATIVES, )

DEVISEES, LEGATEES, )

EXECUTORS OF THE )

LAST WILL AND TESTAMENT, )

ADMINISTRATORS OF THE )

ESTATE, TRUSTEES, )

RECEIVERS, CREDITORS, )

LESSEES, SUCCESSORS IN )

INTEREST AND ASSIGNS OF )

EACH OF THE ABOVE NAMED )

AND OTHERWISE DESCRIBED )

DEFENDANTS, AND ALL )

PERSONS CLAIMING FROM, )

THROUGH OR UNDER THEM )

OR ANYONE OF THEM, THE )

NAMES OF ALL OF WHOM ARE )

UNKNOWN TO THE PLAINTIFF, )

AND THE BOARD OF )

COMMISSIONERS OF )

WELLS COUNTY, INDIANA, )

ALL DEFENDANTS )

TO: William J. Parkinson, Martha J. Parkinson, J. Condit Smith, J. Edwin Conant, Sallie Lee Conant and their unknown heirs, successors and assigns.

You have been sued by the person named “Plaintiff”, in the court stated above, and your whereabouts is unknown.

The nature of the suit against you is stated in the Complaint which is available from the Clerk’s office or from the Plaintiff’s Counsel. The Complaint states the demand which the plaintiff has made and wants from you. In summary, the relief sought in the Complaint is to quiet title to a portion of the former Erie-Lackawanna Railway Company right of way which is within the Town of Kingsland and adjacent to real property owned by the Plaintiff.

You must answer the Complaint in writing, by you or your attorney, within Thirty (30) days commencing the day after the third publication of this Summons, or judgment will be entered against you for what the plaintiff has demanded.

If you have a claim for relief against the plaintiff arising from the same transaction or occurrence, you must assert it in your written answer.

PRAECIPE DESIGNATING MANNER OF SERVICE

The following manner of service of Summons is hereby designated: PUBLICATION

Date: 4/29/2025

Anthony O. Crowell, Atty. No. 4255-49

Attorney for Plaintiff

119 East Oak Forest Drive

Bluffton, Indiana 46714

(260) 824-9377

Fax (260) 824-9675

Crowell@gordonlegal.net

Beth Davis

Clerk, Wells Circuit Court

Of Wells County, Indiana

nb 5/2, 5/9, 5/16

hspaxlp