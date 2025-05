By SAMANTHA SAAD On Tuesday, Norwell Community School board members approved Steffen Group to be the real estate broker for the district as they look to sell their current administration building. Fees in the sale, including a 6% broker’s commission, will comprise of title insurance for $1,166.35, a title search for $300, a closing fee…

Membership Required You must be a member to access this content. View Membership Levels Already a member? Log in here