Home RSS County approves $36K purchase for emergency command center County approves $36K purchase for emergency command center May 7, 2026 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Wells County has approved a $36,000 … Membership Required You must be a member to access this content. View Membership Levels Already a member? Log in here RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Sports Wheeler signs with Calvin University for swim RSS Zanesville incumbent wins against challenger News Police Notebook 05-06-2026