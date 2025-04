Today’s news: ‘We want some say’ – Official criticizes fire agreement; Superhero Walk; Fairmount woman sentenced to six years for child solicitation; Indians bat around Raiders despite stellar defense; Alice’s dancing cards; and more If you are having difficulty with the e-edition below, Click (touch) here to open as a PDF….

Membership Required You must be a member to access this content. View Membership Levels Already a member? Log in here