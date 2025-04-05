STATE OF INDIANA )
COUNTY OF WELLS )
IN THE WELLS CIRCUIT COURT PROBATE DIVISION
CAUSE NO:
90C01-2502-EU-000011
IN RE THE ESTATE OF JERRY A. MOSS, DECEASED
NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION
Notice is hereby given that on March 20, 2025, Kevin M. Moss was appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Jerry A. Moss, deceased, who died on February 14, 2025.
All Persons having claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the Decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.
DATED at Wells County, Indiana, this March 20, 2025.
Beth Davis
Clerk, Wells Circuit Court
Joshua White (36320-49)
Barnes & Thornburg LLP
888 S. Harrison St., Suite 600
Fort Wayne, IN 46802
Josh.White@btlaw.com
Tele: (260) 423-9440
nb 3/29, 4/5
hspaxlp