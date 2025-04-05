STATE OF INDIANA )

COUNTY OF WELLS )

IN THE WELLS CIRCUIT COURT PROBATE DIVISION

CAUSE NO:

90C01-2502-EU-000011

IN RE THE ESTATE OF JERRY A. MOSS, DECEASED

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

Notice is hereby given that on March 20, 2025, Kevin M. Moss was appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Jerry A. Moss, deceased, who died on February 14, 2025.

All Persons having claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the Decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

DATED at Wells County, Indiana, this March 20, 2025.

Beth Davis

Clerk, Wells Circuit Court

Joshua White (36320-49)

Barnes & Thornburg LLP

888 S. Harrison St., Suite 600

Fort Wayne, IN 46802

Josh.White@btlaw.com

Tele: (260) 423-9440

nb 3/29, 4/5

hspaxlp