Knights fall to Lions in NE8 baseball Norwell lost its baseball Northeast 8 Conference opener to Leo 6-2 Tuesday night. The Lions scored six runs in the top of the sixth inning to ultimately take victory. At the time, Norwell was ahead 3-1. The Knights fell to 8-5 overall. Leo is now 9-0 overall. Norwell…

Membership Required You must be a member to access this content. View Membership Levels Already a member? Log in here