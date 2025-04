Petty homers, lifts Tigers to win over Wabash in softball Bluffton picked up a 4-2 softball win at home against Wabash Tuesday night. The Tigers improved to 4-6 overall with the win. Averi Petty led the team with a 3-4 night, hitting a home run and driving in three runs. Madyson Sonnigsen drove in the…

Membership Required You must be a member to access this content. View Membership Levels Already a member? Log in here