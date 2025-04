By WHITNEY DOWNARD Indiana Capital Chronicle After days of silence, Gov. Mike Braun gave a thumbs up on a significant property tax amendment minutes before Republican leaders brought it to the House floor. The measure passed on a 70-27 vote along party lines. Braun made property taxes a cornerstone of his 2024 campaign, and had…

Membership Required You must be a member to access this content. View Membership Levels Already a member? Log in here