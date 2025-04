Ossian United Methodist Church Ossian United Methodist Church, 201 W. Mill St. in Ossian, will host a Maundy Thursday service at 7 p.m., a Good Friday service at 7 p.m. and an Easter Sunday worship service at 9 a.m. Hope Missionary Church Hope Missionary Church, 429 E. Dustman Rd. in Bluffton, will host a Good Friday…

Membership Required You must be a member to access this content. View Membership Levels Already a member? Log in here