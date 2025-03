Today’s news: Markle council grants Sortera tax abatement; NHS students construct flower beds for residence home;New deputy; On The Spectrum Advocate celebrates ribbon cutting in Ossian, supporting families affected by autism; and more If you are having difficulty with the e-edition below, Click (touch) here to open as a PDF….

Membership Required You must be a member to access this content. View Membership Levels Already a member? Log in here