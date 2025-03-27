NOTICE OF A HEARING ON

PROPOSED RATES AND CHARGES

Property owners, ratepayers, and other interested parties in or served or to be served by the sewage works of the Town of Ossian (“Town”) are hereby notified that Ordinance No. 25-3-10, to amend the rates and charges for the sewage works of the Town, was introduced at a meeting of the Town Council held on March 10, 2025. At a meeting of the Town Council to be held at 7:00 p.m., on Monday, April 14, 2025, in the Council meeting room at Collier’s Building, 215 N. Jefferson Street, Ossian, IN 46777, there will be a public hearing on the matter of the rates and charges and consideration of adoption of said Ordinance No. 25-3-10 which provides as follows:

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT ORDAINED, by the Town Council that Section 50.001 of the Town’s Code of Ordinances is hereby amended by insetting the following:

“(B) Notwithstanding the provisions of sub-section (A), for customers connected after March 10, 2025, which: (i) timely become customers of the wastewater system after receiving the connection notice issued pursuant to I.C. §36-9-23-30, and (ii) State Revolving Loan Funds were utilized to furnish the lateral connection and/or a grinder pump station; the Sewer Tap Fee listed in subsection (A) shall be waived.”

BE IT FURTHER ORDAINED, that all resolutions, ordinances, and parts of ordinances in conflict herewith are repealed to the full extent of such conflict.

At such hearing and prior to final adoption of said Ordinance all interested parties may appear and be heard. A copy of Ordinance No. 25-3-10 may be examined at the office of the Clerk-Treasurer.

Dated this 10th day of March, 2025.

/s/ Carolyn Bertsch,

Clerk-Treasurer

Town of Ossian

