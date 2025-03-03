NOTICE OF SHERIFF’S SALE

By virtue of a certified copy of a decree to me, directed from the Clerk of Wells Circuit Court of Wells County, Indiana, in Cause No. 90C01-2406-MF-000016, wherein Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC was Plaintiff, and Priscilla A. Bright was a Defendant, required me to make the sum as provided for in said Decree, with interest and cost, I will expose at public sale to the highest bidder on the 9th day of April, 2025, at the hour of 1:00 PM, or as soon thereafter as is possible, at 102 W Market St, Bluffton, IN 46714, the fee simple of the whole body of Real Estate in Wells County, Indiana.

Lot number twenty (20) as known and designated on the recorded plat of Wiley’s Second Addition to the city of Bluffton.

More commonly known as 715 S Williams St, Bluffton, IN 46714-3127

Parcel No. 90-08-04-513-008.000-004

Together with rents, issues, income and profits thereof, said sale will be made without relief from valuation or appraisement laws.

Scott Holliday, Sheriff

Harrison Township

The Sheriff’s Department does not warrant the accuracy of the street address published herein.

SERVICE DIRECTED TO:

Priscilla A. Bright

715 S Williams St.

Bluffton, IN 46714-3127

Service Type: Serve By Sheriff

NOTICE

FEIWELL & HANNOY, P.C., IS A DEBT COLLECTOR.

