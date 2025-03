By MICHAEL MAROT AP Sports Writer INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts wanted someone to challenge quarterback Anthony Richardson for the starting job. They opted for Daniel Jones. The former New York Giants starter agreed Tuesday to a one-year, $14 million contract with the Colts, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated…

Membership Required You must be a member to access this content. View Membership Levels Already a member? Log in here