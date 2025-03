It proved not the best of Angelkeep ideas. Angelkeep’s name came from the Irish Gaelic “aingeal daingean” when literally translated became angel keep. A keep served as a summertime fort. The 1430 County Donegal (Ireland) O’Dochartaigh Keep yet stood solid on the west bank of River Crana. “Chreid sé go daingean ann” can translate to “he took it for…

Membership Required You must be a member to access this content. View Membership Levels Already a member? Log in here