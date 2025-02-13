NOTICE OF DETERMINATION TO ISSUE BONDS OF THE BLUFFTON REDEVELOPMENT COMMISSION

Taxpayers of the Bluffton Redevelopment District (“District”), the boundaries of which are coterminous with the boundaries of the City of Bluffton, Indiana (“City”), are hereby notified that the Bluffton Redevelopment Commission (“Commission”) did, on February 4, 2025, adopt a resolution determining to issue bonds of the Commission (“Bond Resolution”), acting in the name of the City, in an aggregate principal amount not to exceed Four Million One Hundred Seventy Thousand Dollars ($4,170,000), to pay the cost of improvements to the Wells Community Pool and Roush Park, all in, serving or benefiting the Adams Street Economic Development Area, incidental expenses incurred in connection therewith and costs associated with the issuance of the bonds and funding a debt service reserve, if necessary. The bonds are payable from Tax Increment (as defined in the Bond Resolution) and, to the extent Tax Increment is not sufficient, from a special benefits tax levied on all taxable property in the District. The bonds are to bear interest at a rate not to exceed 6% per annum for any bonds issued as tax-exempt bonds or at the rate or rates not to exceed 8% per annum for any bonds issued as taxable bonds, and will mature semiannually on January 15 and July 15 over a period ending no later than twenty-five (25) years after the date of delivery of the bonds.

Dated February 13 and February 20, 2025.

BLUFFTON

REDEVELOPMENT

COMMISSION

oj, nb 2/13, 2/20

hspaxlp