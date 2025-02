By LESLIE BONILLA MUÑIZ Indiana Capital Chronicle Republican senators killed two flashy election proposals and significantly scaled back a third after letting the trio languish on the chamber’s daily calendar for more than two weeks. Legislation slashing early in-person voting days and closing primary elections to unaffiliated voters garnered mixed committee testimony in early February…

Membership Required You must be a member to access this content. View Membership Levels Already a member? Log in here