Home Sports Tigers claw Patriots to clinch spot in ACAC championship Tigers claw Patriots to clinch spot in ACAC championship January 18, 2025 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp For the first… Membership Required You must be a member to access this content. View Membership Levels Already a member? Log in here RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR RSS Ossian Rotary celebrates ‘one good act’ Sports Knights get Northeast 8 win over Braves in boys’ hoops Sports Big second quarter sends Raiders to tournament final