Recently elected officials were sworn into office Tuesday at the Wells County Courthouse. Above, Southern Wells School Board member Greggory Vanover is sworn in by Judge Andrew Antrim. Kari Vanover stands along with Gregg.
Below, Wells County Circuit Court Judge Kenton Kiracofe (right) is sworn in by Antrim. Theresa Kiracofe stands along with Kenton.
Below, Wells County Treasurer Pam Gregory is sworn in by Antrim. At bottom right, County Commissioner member Blake Gerber is sworn in by Antrim. (Photos by Jonathan Snyder)