Recently elected officials were sworn into office Tuesday at the Wells County Courthouse. Above, Southern Wells School Board member Greggory Vanover is sworn in by Judge Andrew Antrim. Kari Vanover stands along with Gregg.

Below, Wells County Circuit Court Judge Kenton Kiracofe (right) is sworn in by Antrim. Theresa Kiracofe stands along with Kenton.

Below, Wells County Treasurer Pam Gregory is sworn in by Antrim. At bottom right, County Commissioner member Blake Gerber is sworn in by Antrim. (Photos by Jonathan Snyder)

County Council at-large member Scott Elzey is sworn in by Superior Court Judge Andrew Antrim. Deanna Elzey stands along with Scott.

Wells County Surveyor Jarrod Hahn is sworn in by Antrim.

Wells County Recorder Rina Stuck is sworn in by Antrim. (Photos by Jonathan Snyder)